Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s liplock with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti goes viral ; see photos

    The internet is exploding with news of Leonardo DiCaprio's passionate kiss with 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. See Pictures
     

    Leonardo DiCaprios liplock with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti goes viral see photos ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    Leonardo DiCaprio's love life frequently makes the news. The actor was recently photographed at a nightclub with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The actor was previously thought to be dating British fashion model Neelam Kaur Gill. The mushy PDA photos from Leo and Vittoria's most recent night out were taken from an exclusive video that Page Six got. In the past, Vittoria and the Killers of the Flower Moon actor were seen in California eating ice cream together. Strong speculations reportedly circulated that the Academy Award-winning actor was dating Gigi Hadid, a friend of the Italian model.

    ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao come together for new movie; set to hit theatres on THIS date

    Leo can be seen in the photos sporting a black T-shirt and matching cap, while Vittoria had her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and was dressed in a glittery crop top. While the supposed couple can be seen giggling and conversing in two photos, they can be seen kissing passionately in the other two. The intense liplock photographs have sparked rumours about the Titanic star's love life once more. Leo is 48 years old, while Vittoria is 25, which is over 23 years younger than the famous actor.

    According to Business of Fashion, Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she started modelling at the age of 14. In 2012, she advanced to the finals of Elite Model Look. In total, Vittoria walked 41 catwalks, including those for Chanel, Dior, and Valentino, according to a report by Business of Fashion. In Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons, Leonardo will next be seen in a significant part.

    ALSO READ: Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 7:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh breaks silence on show being scripted, says makers pick winners for big prize money ADC

    KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh breaks silence on show being scripted, says makers pick winners for big prize money

    Freddie Mercury's piano Bohemian Rhapsody's original manuscript sold for whopping $3 million vma

    Freddie Mercury's piano Bohemian Rhapsody's original manuscript sold for whopping $3 million

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics ADC

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'? vma

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'?

    Jawan Deepika Padukone cameo in Shah Rukh Khan film gets thumbs up from fans and audiences RBA

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film gets thumbs up from fans and audiences

    Recent Stories

    Football Coach Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's full availability for Argentina's national team osf

    Coach Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's full availability for Argentina's national team

    Idli to Dhokla: 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home vma

    Idli to Dhokla: 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home

    G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi snt

    G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    G20 Summit 2023: Vladimir Putin not planning to make video address, confirms Kremlin snt

    G20 Summit 2023: Vladimir Putin not planning to make video address, confirms Kremlin

    Book Udhayanidhi Stalin under NSA: YouTuber Manish Kashyap's mother to President Droupadi Murmu snt

    Book Udhayanidhi Stalin under NSA: YouTuber Manish Kashyap's mother to President Droupadi Murmu

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon