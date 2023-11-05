Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Leo' success meet: Thalapathy Vijay surprises fans with exclusive photos [PICTURES]

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay surprised fans by sharing unseen photos from the 'Leo' success meet on his Instagram. The film's success marks a milestone in his career, showcasing his acting prowess

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay recently delighted his fans by sharing some exclusive photos from the Leo success meet on his official Instagram handle. The Tamil cinema's biggest crowd-puller attended the grand success meet of his recent blockbuster, 'Leo,' alongside the movie's cast and crew. On November 4, 2023, he surprised his fans and followers by posting a series of pictures from the event.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    The actor, who isn't very active on social media, made a rare appearance on his Instagram and unveiled these unseen pictures from the successful Leo event. The grand event took place at Nehru Indoor Stadium on November 1, 2023, a Wednesday.

    In the photos, Thalapathy Vijay exudes charm in a casual beige cotton shirt paired with blue denim trousers. His signature salt and pepper beard and a warm smile complete his charismatic look.

    One of the pictures captures Vijay enjoying the success meet alongside his leading lady, Trisha Krishnan. In another click, he is seen seated with other team members, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Arjun Sarja, and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. The last two pictures in the series capture moments from Thalapathy Vijay's iconic speech during the event.

    ALSO READ: Rajnikanth starrer 1995 blockbuster 'Muthu' to re-release in December? Here's what we know

    Fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay flooded the comments section of his post with love and admiration. Comments like 'Thalaivaaaa' and 'That priceless smile from you makes me happy' poured in, reflecting their enthusiasm and affection.

    In the movie 'Leo,' Thalapathy Vijay portrayed the character of Parthiban, a man leading a peaceful life with his loving family while concealing his true identity as Leo Das. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit theaters in October 2023.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH]

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
