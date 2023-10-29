Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo fake box office collection: Vijay's film producer Lalit Kumar reacts to controversy; Read

    Leo producer Lalit Kumar breaks silence over the controversy over a fake collection report. The movie has become third-highest-grossing film in the film industry

    Leo fake box office collection: Vijay's film producer Lalit Kumar reacts to controversy; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Leo movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, has become the third highest-grossing film in the history of the industry. However, there have been claims of fake numbers circulating regarding its box office success. Finally, the producer, SS Lalit Kumar, has addressed these allegations.

    Tirupur Subramaniam, a theater owner, stated that there was an agreement for theater owners to pay 80 percent of the collection, making them unprofitable. He also accused the film's makers of misleading online bookings by allegedly spending Rs 5 crore to create fake bookings in foreign locations.

    However, Lalit Kumar refuted these claims, stating that Subramaniam is making false statements as he was denied distribution rights for Leo in the Coimbatore area. According to Kumar, the 80 percent condition was only set in 42 theaters, not the majority.

    Lalit Kumar accused Subramaniam of trying to create controversy by giving interviews to various YouTube channels. He mentioned that Subramaniam had previously distributed the film Shivaji with an 80 percent minimum guarantee.

    Lalit Kumar insisted that the figures he released about Leo's collection are accurate, and the allegations of paying Rs 5 crores for fake bookings are unfounded. He emphasized that Leo would continue its run in theaters during Diwali.

    Lalit also shared that the film earned Rs 40 crore gross by showing in IMAX, and even with a single-screen release in North India, it still made Rs 30 crore. Furthermore, he revealed that Netflix acquired the film's OTT rights for a substantial sum, crediting director Lokesh for the film's success.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian 2 first look Kamal Hassan film's glimpse to be out on this date RBA

    'Indian 2' first look: Kamal Hassan’s film's glimpse to be out on this date

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani jet off to Delhi ahead of their first Karwa Chauth RKK

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani jet off to Delhi ahead of their first Karwa Chauth

    BTS agency releases statement denying allegations of G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun's involvement in drug case RKK

    BTS agency releases statement denying allegations of G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun's involvement in drug case

    Bigg Boss 17: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan to roast contestants every Sunday RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan to roast contestants every Sunday

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2 RKK

    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog Breeds banned in India RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds banned in India

    Bengaluru man claims harassment and extortion by police over mention of 'weed' in chat text vkp

    Bengaluru man claims harassment and extortion by police over mention of 'weed' in chat text

    Kalamassery Blast: Kerala police warns those spreading fake news on social media to promote communal hatred anr

    Kalamassery Blast: Kerala police warns those spreading fake news on social media to promote communal hatred

    Israel Palestine war: Thousands of Gaza residents break into aid warehouses to take supplies AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Thousands of Gaza residents break into aid warehouses to take supplies

    Indian 2 first look Kamal Hassan film's glimpse to be out on this date RBA

    'Indian 2' first look: Kamal Hassan’s film's glimpse to be out on this date

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon