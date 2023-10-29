Leo fake box office collection: Vijay's film producer Lalit Kumar reacts to controversy; Read

Leo producer Lalit Kumar breaks silence over the controversy over a fake collection report. The movie has become third-highest-grossing film in the film industry

Leo movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, has become the third highest-grossing film in the history of the industry. However, there have been claims of fake numbers circulating regarding its box office success. Finally, the producer, SS Lalit Kumar, has addressed these allegations.

Tirupur Subramaniam, a theater owner, stated that there was an agreement for theater owners to pay 80 percent of the collection, making them unprofitable. He also accused the film's makers of misleading online bookings by allegedly spending Rs 5 crore to create fake bookings in foreign locations.

However, Lalit Kumar refuted these claims, stating that Subramaniam is making false statements as he was denied distribution rights for Leo in the Coimbatore area. According to Kumar, the 80 percent condition was only set in 42 theaters, not the majority.

Lalit Kumar accused Subramaniam of trying to create controversy by giving interviews to various YouTube channels. He mentioned that Subramaniam had previously distributed the film Shivaji with an 80 percent minimum guarantee.

Lalit Kumar insisted that the figures he released about Leo's collection are accurate, and the allegations of paying Rs 5 crores for fake bookings are unfounded. He emphasized that Leo would continue its run in theaters during Diwali.

Lalit also shared that the film earned Rs 40 crore gross by showing in IMAX, and even with a single-screen release in North India, it still made Rs 30 crore. Furthermore, he revealed that Netflix acquired the film's OTT rights for a substantial sum, crediting director Lokesh for the film's success.