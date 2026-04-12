Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Dr. Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed her death was due to organ failure. Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman were among the many who paid tribute to the iconic artist.

Sunday turned out to be a sad day for the Indian music industry as it lost its legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

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Tributes Pour In for the Legend

After learning about her demise, singer Sonu Nigam expressed his grief via an emotional post on Instagram. "Curtain down on one of the Greatest ever crooners of all times. The last standing warrior of the Pioneering Era of Indian Film music, has called it Quits today and bid her Final Goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for Extreme Vicissitudes and Challenges leading to Exceptional Greatness. She touched the lives of Billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence," he wrote. "An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for Riyaz till the end of her life. Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994 when I first met and sang with you through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last 2 duets together last year, with absolute Joy and Pride. All I can say is Chale to gaye ho par Dil abhi bhara nahin See you on the Other Side Omshanti," Sonu posted.

AR Rahman also paid his condolences. "She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist @asha.bhosle," Rahman posted.

An Illustrious Legacy

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)