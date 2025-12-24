The film 'Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' is skipping its planned theatrical release and will debut on Paramount+ in the fall. Additionally, a new series, 'Avatar: Seven Havens', is also in development for the streaming service.

The film 'Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' will be skipping the theatrical release and will instead debut directly on the Paramount+ streaming service, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the cinematic continuation of the popular TV series, previously slated for theatrical release on October 9, will land on the streamer sometime in the fall.

Avatar's Future on Paramount+

Meanwhile, a new animated television show, 'Avatar: Seven Havens', is set for Paramount+ as the company charts a new future for the franchise that's solely on streaming. Four seasons of 'The Legend of Korra', the 2010 film 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', as well as the original Nickelodeon show, are already available on Paramount+.

"The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home for its beloved animated incarnation," said Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, as quoted by Variety.

New Projects from Avatar Studios

According to the outlet, 'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' and 'Avatar: Seven Havens' represent the next evolution of storytelling from Avatar Studios, bringing together remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera to deliver the epic adventures and emotional depth fans have come to expect.

'Avatar: Seven Havens' Details

Avatar: Seven Havens is, according to the show's description, "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra -- but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its saviour. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilisation's last strongholds collapse," according to Variety.

Impact on Paramount's Theatrical Slate

Without 'Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' on its schedule, Paramount has a nearly barren theatrical slate in 2026 that seems void of heavy hitters. "Primate" is set for January, with "Scream 7" to follow in February, "Scary Movie 6" in June, "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" in August, "Street Fighter" in October and "The Angry Birds 3" in December. (ANI)