Lata Mangeshkar forever: A unique installation of the late singer by Namjoshis as a tribute

Popular artist Gopal Namjoshi and his partner Leena Namjoshi will create this one-of-a-kind installation; know more about it

The grand finale episode of Naam Reh Jaayega airs this week. The musical voyage's melodic 8-week odyssey has come to an end. The show 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is a beautiful combination of nostalgic memories, with each episode including a unique story told by well-known vocalists in the business. Star Plus is erecting a one-of-a-kind art piece in Mumbai today to honour the show's amazing journey.

Popular artist Gopal Namjoshi and his partner Leena Namjoshi will create this one-of-a-kind installation. Their method of combining musical instruments to create the art of Lata Mangeshkar, India's most versatile and popular vocalist, is uncommon and utterly unique. Instruments such as the violin, tabla, flute, dholak, trumpet, Dhaphli, Tanpura, and Damru, among others, are used in the installation, which is typical of Namjoshi's hallmark style.

"The entire process of installation was tough yet worth it," Leena Namjoshi, co-creator with Artist Gopal Namjoshi, said of the project. It is a privilege for us to be able to pay respect to the famous vocalist in this way. To make her memory immortal, we employed many layers of musical instruments. Our endeavour to pay her honour is profoundly genuine because there appears to be some deep seated link with her voice in our life, causing us to experience various emotions. The art form depicts Lataji's worldview and how music was an inseparable part of her life."

18 of India's most famous vocalists, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios created and directed the programme.