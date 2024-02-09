Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Lal Saalam' FIRST review: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's cameo gets massive love; movie hailed for religious harmony

    Fans celebrate Aishwarya Rajnikanth's filmmaking return, praising her and Rajnikanth. Movie lauded for promoting religious harmony, resonating deeply with audiences

    'Lal Saalam' FIRST review: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's cameo gets massive love; movie hailed for religious harmony
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rajnikanth's return to filmmaking has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who have eagerly shared their heartfelt verdict on her latest work. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with admirers showering praise on both the filmmaker and her legendary father, Rajnikanth.

    One notable aspect that has captured the audience's attention is the movie's depiction of religious harmony, earning accolades for its thoughtful portrayal of unity amidst diversity. This theme resonates deeply with viewers, reflecting the importance of tolerance and coexistence in today's society.

    Here's what fans have to say about the movie:

    Fans call 'first half good, second half brilliant'.

    Venky Viky writes, ''Main Characters arc was neat and clear. Till now Vishnu Vishal has major scenes. But bond between Rajini sir and Vikranth was well established''.

    Most users are calling the movie a blockbuster in the making.

     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
