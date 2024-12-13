Lagnajita Chakraborty accuses Rajesh Roshan of Sexually Harassing, says 'slipped his hand inside my skirt'

Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty accused Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's uncle, of sexually assaulting her in Mumbai years ago. "He requested work at his Santacruz home. He sat next to me and then put his hand in my skirt without hesitation. "I left," she said.

Bengali vocalist Lagnajita Chakraborty made a surprising disclosure in a recent interview, accusing famous music director and Hrithik Roshan's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, of sexual harassment. The singer revealed that the incident occurred at Roshan's home in Mumbai many years ago.

During her interview on the podcast Straight Up With Shree, Lagnajita discussed an event that occurred when she visited Roshan's residence in Santacruz for business. "When I was in Mumbai, he had asked me to see him at his Santacruz home. It was a beautiful facility, well-kept and well adorned. "We sat in his music room, which had a variety of amenities and instruments," she said.

She went on to add, "I sat down, and he sat next me. By then, I'd sang quite a few advertising jingles. So there was an iPad on the table, and he requested me to show him my work. As I looked on the iPad, I noticed him lean in towards me. I observed it but did not respond right away. But then, without more ado, he put his hand inside my skirt, as if it were nothing. I did not say much to him. I immediately got up and went away."

"I didn't make a big deal about it since I believe it was his fault and error that he resorted to such actions. It was not my fault that he did it," she explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Satrajit Sen (@satrajits)

Rajesh Roshan hasn't responded to Lagnajita's accusations yet.

The singer further revealed that casting couches exist not only in Bollywood and acting, but also in the music industry. Lagnajita stated that Rajesh Roshan was only one of the names, and that she has had similar encounters with other well-known celebrities as well, but that she does not want to identify them since it would cause widespread uproar and make their life more difficult.

Lagnajita is a Bengali playback singer who, in addition to singing various commercial jingles, is most known for the song 'Basanto Eshe Geche' from the film Chotushkone. 

