L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

The makers of L2E-Empuraan has dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. Director, Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that the movie will go on floors on October 5.

The video starts with the glimpses of movie Lucifer and end by saying "He is coming back...".

Watch the video here:

He took to his instagram post saying " #L2E - Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry.

Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023.





Actor Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019. After the film's success, the filmmakers created the second part with the same group of people as the cast and crew.

The shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August, but an unexpected injury to Prithviraj forced the team to change the plan at the last moment.

Interestingly, large portions of the highly anticipated action-thriller film would be shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at various places in Kerala and other major Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music is composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev.