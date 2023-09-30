Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    The makers of L2E-Empuraan has dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. Director, Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that the movie will go on floors on October 5.

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    The makers of L2E-Empuraan has dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. Director, Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that the movie will go on floors on October 5.

    The video starts with the  glimpses of movie Lucifer and end by saying "He is coming back...".

    Watch the video here:

     

    He took to his instagram post saying "  #L2E - Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry.
    Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023. 
     

     


    Actor Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019. After the film's success, the filmmakers created the second part with the same group of people as the cast and crew.

    The shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August, but an unexpected injury to Prithviraj forced the team to change the plan at the last moment.

    Interestingly, large portions of the highly anticipated action-thriller film would be shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at various places in Kerala and other major Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

    The film Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music is composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this RBA

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4 RBA

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic" RKK

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic"

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma and team Binita-Geetha cruise into finals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy cruise into finals

    RBI extends date to deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07 2023 gcw

    RBI extends date to deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07, 2023

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack RKK

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack

    Father of Ujjain auto driver who raped 15-year-old demands strictest punishment for son

    'I would have shot my son...' says father of Ujjain auto driver who raped 15-year-old

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this RBA

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon