    Jailer's music composer Anirudh Ravichander gets new Porsche car (Watch)

    Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran gifted a brand new Porsche to music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his outstanding work in 'Jailer'. He has previously given cheques and cars to Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar.
     

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    In its fourth week, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is performing well in cinemas across India. Even though the high-definition (HD) print has been released online, people are flocking to theatres to see Thalaivar on the big screen. Sun Pictures' CEO, Kalanithi Maran, gave a check to composer Anirudh Ravichander for his outstanding work in 'Jailer' on September 4. He afterwards gave him a brand-new Porsche automobile in appreciation for his help.

    Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' hits theatres in different languages on August 10th. Fans loved Anirudh Ravichander's outstanding background music and melodies. Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran saw Anirudh Ravichander at his workplace on September 4 and presented him with a check. Later, he requested that Anirudh select between a BMW and a Porsche. The composer examined both vehicles and picked the Porche, which was eventually handed to him.

    Previously, Kalanithi Maran promised Rajinikanth a portion of the earnings and presented him with a BMW automobile. Director Nelson Dilipkumar was given a check as well as a Porsche vehicle.


    About Jailer
    Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer' is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2023. According to trade figures, the picture is approaching Rs 600 crore worldwide and is still performing well at the box office. Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the action comedy.

    Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff appeared in cameo roles in this actioner. Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and others were seen in supporting parts. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor Nirmal, and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan. Sun Pictures produced this film on a whopping Rs 200-240 crore budget.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 8:05 AM IST
