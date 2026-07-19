A heated argument on 'The Alliance' led to Kushal Tandon pushing Nikhil Chinappa. Host Kunal Kemmu stepped in, reprimanding Kushal for breaking the show's rules. Following the confrontation, an emotional Kushal broke down in tears.

Kushal Pushes Nikhil in Heated Argument

A recent episode of 'The Alliance' turned tense after a heated argument between contestants Kushal Tandon and Nikhil Chinappa. The situation escalated when Kushal pushed Nikhil during an argument, prompting host Kunal Kemmu to step in and call out the actor for breaking the rules of the show.

Clips from the episode, which was released on Saturday, soon went viral on social media, showing the confrontation between the contestants and Kunal.

Host Kunal Kemmu Enforces Rules

The argument was linked to an earlier exchange between Kushal and contestant Vanshaj Singh. During that incident, Kushal had claimed that his contract allowed him to physically react if another contestant threatened to hit him. Kunal had then made it clear that physical aggression was not allowed on the show.

After Kushal pushed Nikhil, Kunal reminded him of his earlier statement and questioned whether he believed the rules did not apply to him. "Aap ke contract mein hi likha hai aap haath utha sakte hai, disrespect kar sakte hai? ... aapka contract koi alag aaya hai? Charge aapne kiya na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai," Kunal said.

Emotional Fallout and Contestant Reactions

Following Kunal's remarks, contestants Niti Taylor and Arslan Goni were seen applauding his stand.

Later in the episode, Seema Sajdeh was seen comforting Kushal. She told him, "You don't have to play into their hands." Overcome with emotion, Kushal broke down in tears and said, "I am the only son of my family. If something happens to me, what will happen to them?"

About 'The Alliance'

'The Alliance' is a strategy-based reality show on Prime Video hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities and content creators competing in pairs as they face physical, mental and strategic challenges while navigating changing alliances.

New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.