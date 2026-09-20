NIBE Group CMD Ganesh visited Pune's Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. He prayed for India's defence sector to become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), aligning with PM Modi's vision.

NIBE Group CMD Ganesh visited the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Speaking after seeking darshan, Ganesh said it was his good fortune to have the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and expressed gratitude for the blessings associated with the deity.

“Ganesh ji ka darshan karna hamara saubhagya hai aaj. Aur jis Ganesh ji ne ye pure Pune mein ek adhyatm ka jo bhi karya shuru hota hai, unhi ke aashirwad se shuru hota hai,” Nibe said. (Having Lord Ganesha's darshan today is our great fortune. In Pune, any spiritual endeavour that begins starts with His blessings.)

“Aur hamari industry bhi unhi ki hai, wo hamare naam pe rakhi hai. Aur unhi ke aashirwad se hum desh ki seva karne ka mauka mila hai. Aur bahut adbhut darshan mila hai, sabke liye bahut-bahut dhanyawad,” he said.

NIBE CMD prays for self-reliant defence sector

Asked about the prayer he made during his visit, Ganesh said he prayed for India's defence sector to become stronger and self-reliant. “Prarthana yahi maangi hai ki jo sector mein main kaam karta hoon, defence mein, Bharat Mata saksham bane, aatmanirbhar bane,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Nibe added, “Aur hamare pradhan mantri Narendra Modi ji ka sapna, jo aatmanirbhar ka ho, wo pura ho jaye.” (I prayed that in the sector I work in, the defence sector, Mother India becomes capable and self-reliant, and that the dream of self-reliance envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilled.)

His visit came as devotees gathered at the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations will feature various religious and cultural programmes organised by the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust. (ANI)