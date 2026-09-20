Santhi Narayanasamy, veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s eldest daughter and a film producer, died at 72 in Chennai. Her brother, actor Prabhu, and several film personalities paid their last respects. She was known for producing 'Vetri Vizha'.

Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s eldest daughter Santhi Narayanasamy passed away at the age of 72 due to illness in Chennai on Sunday. Producer Santhi Narayanasamy's demise has brought grief to the Sivaji Ganesan family. The film personalities and others close to the family have extended their condolences to the Ganesan family.

Film Fraternity Pays Tributes

The mortal remains of the producer were kept at Santhi's residence in Valasaravakkam for her well-wishers to pay their last respects. Her brother and actor Prabhu also arrived at the residence and broke down upon seeing her mortal remains. The well-wishers of the producer arrived with garlands to pay their final respects.

Several prominent members of the Tamil film industry, including South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) president Nassar, veteran actor Sivakumar and director P. Vasu, also visited the residence and paid their respects. Actor Prabhu Ganesan also arrived to pay his final respects. The last rites of the producer were held today.

A Notable Producer

Santhi Narayanasamy is known for producing the films Vetri Vizha (1989) and Neethiyin Nizhal (1985). She was the eldest daughter of Sivaji Ganesan and the elder sister of Prabhu Ganesan.