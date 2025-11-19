Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, and Manoj Pahwa will star in 'Single Papa', a new Netflix series. Kemmu plays a man-child who adopts a baby post-divorce, leading to family chaos. The show streams from December 12.

'Single Papa' Cast and Plot Details

Kunal Kemmu will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Pahwa, Prajakta Koli, and Ayesha Raza in a new Netflix show 'Single Papa'. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as "work in progress." His "sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human," read a press note.

Kunal Kemmu on Playing a Single Dad

Kunal Kemmu, who steps into the role of Gaurav Gahlot, adds , "Single Papa shows the messy, colorful chaos that makes a family special. Playing Gaurav, who is figuring out how to be a dad, made me laugh, cry, and reminded me how much parenting is trial and error, and a whole lot of love. I'm excited for everyone to meet my cute baby and join this joyride with my Great Indian Family!"

'Single Papa' Release Date

'Single Papa' will be released on Netflix on 12 December. (ANI)