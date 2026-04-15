Kunal Kemmu watched RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' and loved it. He took to Instagram to praise the 'whacky fun film' and the performances of the entire cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Kunal Kemmu Praises 'Toaster' Cast and Crew

RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Toaster' has been watched by Kunal Kemmu, and he quite liked it. Sharing a picture from the film's screening in Mumbai, Kunal took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the entire team of 'Toaster'. "What a whacky fun film.. must watch it on @netflix_in @vivek.daschaudary I'm so proud of you. Please make more films soon @rajkummar_rao always in top form and always on point no matter what the genre. Love you brother @sanyamalhotra_ you are a delight to watch. Mast!! @archanapuransingh I did not see this one coming. So freakin good you are in this(highlight) @upendralimaye mendoza bhai rocks @nowitsabhi mumma tum kya mast kaam kiya once again man @farahkhankunder I just love you. You are so funny without even trying. A natural @patralekhaa producer Sahiba, bahut banut mubarak ho," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About the Film 'Toaster'

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the dark comedy has been directed by Vivek Daschaudary and produced by Rao and his actor wife Patralekhaa under Kampa Films. 'Toaster' revolves around Ramakant, essayed by Rao, a man whose extreme frugality leads to a series of chaotic and humorous events. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. (ANI)