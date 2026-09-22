At the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated winners, praising Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, and Randeep Hooda. She conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon veteran actor Anant Nag.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients of the 72nd National Film Awards which was held in Gujarat for the first time on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering at the National Film Awards in Gujarat, the President praised Yami Gautam for Article 370, Randeep Hooda for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion' and Anant Nag for 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'. She said, "I congratulate them very much. Through special talent and hard work, you have made your identity at the national level. For this, I appreciate you all very much. A film is the result of the contribution of many people. I request all the award winners to convey my appreciation to all those members of their team whose contribution made their award-winning film possible."

President lauds Anant Nag's contribution to cinema

"I am very happy to confer the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, on Anant Nag. Last year, I had the opportunity to honour him with the Padma Bhushan. He joined the famous people of theatre at a very young age. His acting in the film presents a synthesis of the best dimensions of theatre and cinema. People who seriously study films believe that his acting is natural, restrained, and authentic, and sets an ideal for future generations of artists."

Indian cinema reflects the nation's image: President Murmu

The President said that image of India is reflected in films across all languages and regions. She emphasised that the Indian cinema embodies the dreams, traditions, and struggles of the Indian people, as well as the possibilities for the future. "People associated with films made in various languages and regions are present here. Films from all languages and regions reflect the image of our India. Indian films also depict the dreams, traditions, struggles, and future possibilities of the people of India," said President Droupadi Murmu.

A ceremony at the Statue of Unity

The President also expressed her happiness at the National Film Awards being held on the premises of the Statue of Unity, near the Wall of Unity. She said that the occasion seemed to evoke the presence of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India’s unity, as though he were himself blessing this festival celebrating the country’s cultural unity. "This ceremony to honour outstanding films is being held in the courtyard of the Statue of Unity, near the Wall of Unity. It feels as if the architect of independent India's unity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, himself is blessing this festival of India's cultural unity. The world's tallest statue of the architect of the world's largest democracy, Sardar Patel, adorns this place. The credit for this goes to the wonderful vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Today, the Statue of Unity, a symbol of unity, is also included among the award-winning films."

President praises award-winning films

The President appreciated all the award-winning films. She said that the film ‘Article 370’ presents a vivid account of the serious challenges facing the country's unity and their solutions. The non-feature film ‘Bhangaar’ expresses unseen dimensions related to life and death, meaning and meaninglessness. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is an artistic tribute to the extraordinary life story of Veer Savarkar Ji. The film ‘Bhakshak’ raises societal awareness about the extremely serious issue of women's safety. National-level recognition of the Santhali film ‘Angen’ has provided encouragement to an outstanding film and it has also fostered cultural diversity and social inclusion. "All the films that were awarded today are remarkable, but due to time constraints, I could only mention a few. I once again express my deep gratitude to everyone associated with all the award-winning films. Many congratulations," added President Droupadi Murmu.

Call for women's participation and industry welfare

The President also commended the jury members for selecting films that address significant issues concerning society and the nation. She said that women's participation in every regional jury should be ensured. She underlined that in any field, a holistic human perspective can be formed by incorporating the viewpoint of women. President Murmu said, "To the jury members for selecting films on important issues related to society and the nation, we appreciate it. I would like to ensure the participation of women in every regional jury. I am seeing that in any field, women today, as many as there are. Artists have been awarded, and many of them are women, which is why there should be women in the jury as well. The overall human vision can only be created by including the perspective of women in any field."

Respect and social security for film industry workers

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are all key representatives of the creative economy. Please ensure that the laborers, small artists, assistants, and struggling people who contribute to this economy receive respect and social security. At the last National Film Awards ceremony, I requested that respect and sensitivity towards all members of the team should be a part of the film industry's work culture," added President Murmu.

A message to celebrities on endorsements

President Murmu also highlighted the influence of celebrities on the citizens of the country, especially youth. She urged celebrities not to endorse products that are harmful to health. She said that a true star is one who spreads light, not darkness. "The film artists who are very popular have immense potential to influence the people of the country, especially the youth. Successful film artists when they talk about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, crores of children and youth imitate them. I would like to request that popular artists do not endorse harmful substances for health. A star is one who spreads light, a star is one who spreads light, not darkness," said Droupadi Murmu.

Key winners at the 72nd National Film Awards

Earlier today, veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the Indian cinema.

Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' Yami Gautam was honoured with the Best Actor for Article 370 and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. Mammootty has recieved his fourth National Film Award on Tuesday. He has been honoured for his performance in Bramayugam. Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran. Article 370 also won Best Feature Film, while Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.

About the National Film Awards

Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking. The 72nd National Award took place in Gujarat for the first time this year. It took place at Kevadia which is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018. (ANI)