Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

It is no news that Sunita Ahuja and her nephew Krushna Abhishek have some tension between them. Their banters and spats always make the headlines. While Krushna's younger sister Aarti celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan at her mama Govinda's house, Sunita recently opened up about not being able to gel with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah.

As per HT City, Krushna Abhishek responded to her mami's statement, and said, "I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami.”

Sunita recently appeared on the Timeout with Ankit podcast where she opened up about her relationship with Krushna and Kashmera. She said that she won't be a part of the Kapil Sharma show because of her nephew and his wife. “See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote.”

She added, “But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti.”

