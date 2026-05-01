The upcoming mythological film 'Krishnavataram Part 1' has cast Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana as Krishna and Satyabhama. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film will uniquely present the epic story from Satyabhama's point of view.

The upcoming mythological film 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' has introduced actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana as its lead pair. The film, which is set to release on May 7, is directed by Hardik Gajjar.

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The film is set to present the story of Krishna and Satyabhama, with Siddharth Gupta playing Krishna and Sanskruti Jayana playing Satyabhama. The story will be shown through Satyabhama's point of view, giving a different take on Krishna's journey and relationships. The film is produced by Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar. Apart from the lead pair, Sushmitha Bhat will be seen as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan will play Rukmini.

Producer on Casting and Vision

Speaking about the film and the casting choice, producer Raj Kurup said the team focused on finding actors who fit the story rather than going with familiar faces. He said, "This film comes with both ambition and responsibility. We are telling a story rooted in deep cultural memory, but choosing to experience it through a very intimate and human lens. Siddharth and Sanskruti bring that emotional truth alive in a way that feels fresh and honest."

"Our belief has always been to cast for the world we are building, not for familiarity. If audiences walk away seeing Krishna's journey through Satyabhama's eyes, then we have stayed true to the soul of this film," he added.

Ambitious Scale and Storytelling

The film has already gained attention for its scale and visual design. The makers aim to present Indian mythological storytelling on a larger stage while keeping the story emotional and grounded.

A Multi-Part Saga

With its release planned for May 2026, 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart' is expected to be the first part of a larger film series based on Indian mythology. (ANI)