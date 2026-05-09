The Koshur International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held in Kashmir from October 10-12, 2026. The three-day event aims to provide a global platform for Kashmiri cinema, featuring screenings, awards, and discussions to boost local talent.

The Koshur International Film Festival (KIFF) is all set to take place in the valley, aiming to provide a global platform to Kashmiri cinema, art, and culture. A three-day celebration, the film festival will be held from October 10 to 12, 2026, with people able to witness the screening of local language films. There will be a distribution of awards, including Best Film.

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The announcement was made during a news conference addressed by veteran theatre artist and Patron-in-Chief of the festival, MK Raina. Raina shared how the festival will help to bring together filmmakers, artists, writers and cinema enthusiasts from across India and abroad.

A Platform to Showcase Talent

"KIFF will serve as an important platform for promoting regional cinema and encouraging young filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent before an international audience," he said.

The festival will feature screenings of feature films, documentaries and short films along with interactive sessions, panel discussions and cultural programmes. It is aimed at strengthening cultural exchange and reviving the rich artistic traditions of Kashmir through cinema and storytelling.

Fostering Collaboration and Economic Growth

The festival is expected to witness participation from noted personalities from the film industry, theatre groups and cultural organisations.

KIFF will also create opportunities for local artists and filmmakers to interact with experienced professionals from the Indian and international film fraternity.

The organisers expressed hope that the festival would help position Kashmir as an emerging destination for film production and cultural events while also boosting tourism and creative industries in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)