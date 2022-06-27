Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Korean star Son Ye-jin is pregnant: 'Crash Landing On You' actress reveals she and Hyun Bin are expecting

    Ye-son jin's is expecting! The Crash Landing on You actress shared a post on Instagram in which she and Hyun Bin announced they were expecting their first child.
     

    Korean star Son Ye-jin is pregnant: 'Crash Landing On You' actress reveals she and Hyun Bin are expecting RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first baby! Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant via an adorable Instagram post. “Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us," she said in the post.

    “I’m still confused, but I’m living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement. I’m so grateful, but I’m so careful that I haven’t been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it’s too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us," Son Ye-jin added.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy; star couple to welcome baby

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

    The "Crash Landing on You" co-stars announced their engagement on January 1, 2021, and their marriage on February 1, 2022. Following this, on March 31, the couple said their vows, and on April 11, they left for their honeymoon in the United States.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

    Congratulations to Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin!


     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sapna Chaudhary's latest Insta Reel gets viral; take a look RBA

    Sapna Chaudhary's latest Insta Reel gets viral; take a look

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022 RBA

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Recent Stories

    No PoP idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, says Bombay High Court - adt

    No PoP idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, says Bombay High Court

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field-ayh

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles portfolios of nine ministers from Eknath Shinde's camp - adt

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles portfolios of nine ministers from Eknath Shinde's camp

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Know when will Himachal board announce result minimum marks other details gcw

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: Know when will it be announced, minimum marks, other details

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 43 riders cover 3.5 km in final stage of mountain biking race

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 43 riders cover 3.5 km in final stage of mountain biking race

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon