Korean star Son Ye-jin is pregnant: 'Crash Landing On You' actress reveals she and Hyun Bin are expecting

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first baby! Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant via an adorable Instagram post. “Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us," she said in the post.

“I’m still confused, but I’m living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement. I’m so grateful, but I’m so careful that I haven’t been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it’s too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us," Son Ye-jin added.

The "Crash Landing on You" co-stars announced their engagement on January 1, 2021, and their marriage on February 1, 2022. Following this, on March 31, the couple said their vows, and on April 11, they left for their honeymoon in the United States.

Congratulations to Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin!



