Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple announced their second pregnancy on social media, along with a cute picture.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just made their fans' day a little brighter by announcing their second pregnancy on social media. The couple shared a cute picture, similar to what they had shared before while announcing their first pregnancy. However, the joy is doubled, as their daughter, baby Saraayah, also joined in to celebrate.

Kiara-Sidharth Announce Second Pregnancy

Sharing the cute picture of knitted white socks, with baby Saraayah's hand joining the picture, Kiara wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." Take a look at the picture.

Celeb's React!

It took no time for the picture to go crazy viral on social media. Fans as well as celebs were quick to react. Many dropped love and heart emojis in the comment section, while others prayed for the baby's well-being. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Mommy and Daddy again yayyy.” Karan Johar wrote, “Love love you.” Rhea Kapoor asid, “congratulations.” While Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratssss guyss.”

About Kiara and Sid's Parenthood

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The actress has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey since then. She was last seen in Toxic with Yash. The film failed to win hearts. Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in The Vvaan with Tamannaah Bhatia.