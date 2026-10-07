A special Ganga aarti was organised in Varanasi to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. Prayers were offered for his health and long life. The event also saw participants cleaning the Ganga banks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in public service was marked in Varanasi with a special Ganga aarti and prayers for his health, long life and continued service to the nation.

Under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Namami Gange organised the programme at the Front Ghat, where participants performed aarti of Maa Ganga and offered milk to the river.

Prayers were also offered to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga for PM Modi’s continued public service and the welfare of the country.

The event, organised in coordination with Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla, also saw participants carrying the national flag and portraits of PM Modi.

Mantras were chanted during the programme as per the religious and spiritual traditions of Kashi.

The participants also cleaned the banks of the Ganga and appealed to people to follow PM Modi’s call for making cleanliness a part of daily life and culture.

PM Modi's 25-Year Journey Highlighted

Speaking on the occasion, Ganga Sevak Rajesh Shukla said PM Modi’s 25-year journey in public life, from serving as Gujarat Chief Minister to becoming the Prime Minister, has been marked by a focus on “good governance”, development, national security and public welfare.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Bank Yojana, digital payments, Swachh Bharat Mission, abolition of Article 370, law on triple talaq, Goods and Services Tax, national security, successful implementation of surgical strike and air strike while taking strict steps against terrorism, cultural revival, Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and re-expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, global leadership, initiation of International Yoga Day, becoming the voice of Global South and strengthening India's diplomatic and economic position at the international level are the main achievements of this 25 year tenure.

The event comes on the day PM Modi completed 25 years as head of government. The milestone dates back to October 7, 2001, when he first took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The programme was attended by Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla, along with Subhash Srivastava, Vinod Singh, Lallan Singh Bansuri Wale, Dr Pramod Kumar Pandey, Lallan Pandey, Shripati Singh, Kedarnath Tiwari, Ramesh Lal, Ramesh Srivastava, Indu Singh Patel, Usha Singh, Vansh Narayan, Mahendra and Kamleshwar Singh.