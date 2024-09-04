Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71

    Tamil actor Mohan Natarajan died due to illness on September 3. He was 71 years old. Mohan Natarajan will be cremated in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur after 3 pm today, September 4.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Mohan Natarajan, a veteran Tamil cinema producer and actor, died at around 10:30 pm on September 3 in Chennai. According to family reports, he was suffering from age-related ailments. His body will be kept at his Saligramam house for public viewing till 12 pm. Mohan Natarajan will be cremated in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur around 3 pm today, September 4.

    Mohan was a senior producer in the Tamil cinema industry. He produced several films, including Vijay's Kannukkul Nilavu, Vikram's Deiva Thirumagal, Ajith Kumar's Aalwar, and Suriya's Vel.

    In addition to producing, he has played villains in several Tamil films. Some of the films in which he portrayed the adversary are "Namma Annachi," "Sakkaraithevan," "Kottai Vaasal," "Pudhalvan," "Pillaikkaga," "Paatu Paadava," "Aranmanai Kavalan," "Padhavipramanam," "Mahanadhi," and "Pattiyal."

    Mohan debuted as a producer with 'Pookalai Parikadheergal' in 1986. He financed films through his production company, Sri Rajakaliamman Enterprises.

    His most recent co-production was with Chiyaan Vikram on 'Deiva Thirumagal'. He avoided the movies for several years due to health difficulties.  

