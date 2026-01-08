Social media influencer Kichu has gone viral after responding to questions about his mother Renu Sudhi’s media presence. His candid reply during a live session and comments on her London trip grabbed attention.

Renu Sudhi and her son Kichu are very familiar to social media users. Kichu, who is currently moving forward with his YouTube channel and studies, has many followers and well-wishers. They are very interested in knowing Kichu's updates, as he often goes live. However, Kichu has frequently faced questions related to Renu. Recently, a comment Kichu made about their house went viral. Now, Kichu's response to those who asked him to tell Renu to reduce her excessive media interactions and to the continuous questions is gaining attention.

Kichu Sudhi fed up with constant questions

During a live session, the question came up: 'Can you tell your mom to reduce her excessive talking to the media?' To this, Kichu replied, 'How can I say that? It's each person's choice, isn't it? Why should I interfere? I'm talking about some good things, right? That's all. I can't correct someone else. I'm just minding my own business. If there's any problem with that, you can tell me. We can correct it. This is how I am. I'm moving forward with my enjoyment without bothering anyone. Why get involved in every issue for no reason? I can't correct my mom. I'll just mind my own business. Mom has her own likes and dislikes. Let her stick to them. Why should I interfere? I have no problem with it. I've been hearing all this for a long time. What I say is being twisted. When videos are cut and posted, this part should also be included. Let me go my own way. Please leave me alone,' was Kichu's response.

Recently, Renu Sudhi had mentioned that she is going to London. Kichu also responded to a question about this. 'Let me tell you something. I don't know. I only find out about these things when I see reels. I probably find out after all of you do,' Kichu said.