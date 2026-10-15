Kolkata is celebrating Durga Puja with unique pandals. One by Chetla Agrani is themed ‘Vishva Rupe Vishvarupini’, depicting Goddess Durga's universal power and Lord Krishna's cosmic form. Another pandal highlights refugee history.

'Vishva Rupe Vishvarupini': A Cosmic Theme

Kolkata, the City of Joy, is leaving no stone unturned to make Durga Puja celebrations special, with several beautiful and unique pandals set up across the streets. Among them, one pandal that stands out draws inspiration from the colossal cosmic form of Lord Krishna and the divine power of Goddess Durga. Credit goes to Chetla Leading Durga Puja organisers for introducing the theme ‘Vishva Rupe Vishwarupini’.

Speaking about it, Srijita Das, a member of the Chetla Agrani Durga Puja Committee, told ANI, "Our theme this year is ‘Vishva Rupe Vishvarupini’. It depicts Goddess Durga as the protector of the whole universe... it also portrays a mother who sacrifices her own life. It further shows Lord Vishnu protecting the world through his ‘Vishva Rupa’... The artisans have put in a great deal of hard work, and this theme was conceived and developed over a long period."

'Maha Milan': A Tribute to Refugee Struggles

Pritam Dutta, president of Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durgotsav, expressed gratitude to the Governor for attending the event with his family and said the theme reflected the history of the refugee colony and the struggles faced by its early residents.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi was seen inaugurating the 77th Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata, where the pandal has been designed around the theme of ‘Maha Milan’, highlighting the journey and struggles of the refugee community.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)