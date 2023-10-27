Koffee with Karan 8: Deepika Padukone reveals love, tolerance, and changing 'hate' for Ranveer Singh

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Deepika Padukone shared her thoughts on husband Ranveer Singh, loving his emotional quotient, tolerating his sleep cycle, and still tolerating his fashion sense after five years of marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood couple, made their joint appearance on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. This long-anticipated episode, which premiered at midnight on October 26, treated viewers to glimpses of their wedding video and candid conversations about their relationship, past romances, and more. Deepika also shared her thoughts on what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband after five years of marriage.

During the rapid-fire round of the show, Karan Johar posed a question to Deepika about her feelings towards Ranveer Singh. Earlier in the episode, she had revealed that she loved Ranveer's emotional quotient, hated his sleep cycle, and tolerated his fashion sense. Now, reflecting on their five years of marriage, she expressed, "I love his emotional quotient, I tolerate his sleep cycle because it has gotten better only, and I continue to tolerate his fashion sense. The lifestyle has changed, from hate, it moved upward."

When asked about the three vows she would like to renew on their 10th anniversary, Deepika responded, "It wouldn't be three, it would be just one, and it would be just to keep doing more of what we've been doing."

In the rapid-fire round, Deepika also disclosed that Ranveer wakes her up in the morning with "lots of love." She expressed her willingness to be Ranveer's leading lady in films such as "Band Baaja Baaraat," "Gully Boy," and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani," stating, "All three."

Moreover, the actress mentioned that to win over a sulking Ranveer, she showers him with affection, using "pyaari (love)" as her secret weapon.