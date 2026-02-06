Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The actor called the film special, filled with madness and confusion. The comedy also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, and Tridha Choudhary in key roles.

After theatrical release, Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' has now started its digital journey. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is now streaming on JioHotstar. Kapil Sharma leads the chaos with his trademark comic timing, joined by Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain and others in pivotal roles.

Kapil Sharma on OTT Release

Speaking about film's OTT release, Kapil Sharma in a press note shared, "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 holds a very special place for me because it allowed me to return to the kind of comedy I truly enjoy. The film is full of madness, confusion, and moments that make you laugh without trying too hard. Even while shooting, there were times when we couldn't stop laughing on set. That's what made this journey so memorable. Now that the film is streaming on JioHotstar, I'm happy that audiences get to experience this entertainer again, enjoy it with their families, and relive the fun from the comfort of their homes."

Co-stars Share Their Experience

Parul Gulati added, "What excited me about Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was how fearlessly it embraces chaos through its characters. My character thrives in confusion, misunderstandings, and comic timing, and that unpredictability is what made playing her so much fun. The energy on set allowed me to fully lean into the humour without holding back."

Sharing her thoughts, Ayesha Khan added, "Being part of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has given me some very special memories. The set was always filled with laughter, warmth, and positive energy, which made every shooting day enjoyable. The story's constant confusion and fun moments made the journey even more exciting plus working with Kapil was an absolute blast."