Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed her gratitude to ex-husband Aamir Khan for supporting her bold decision to cast newcomers in her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. She credits his encouragement for giving her the confidence to pursue her choice.

Kiran Rao is a talented filmmaker and producer known for her bold storytelling and innovative approach to cinema. She shares a personal and professional bond with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who continues to support her creative endeavors even after their separation

Kiran Rao said his newcomers catch her, bringing the authenticity and fresh energy she wanted from the project. "It's always important to give a platform to young talent," she said, arguingsome-how discovery of new actors brings freshness to narratives. "I thank Aamir Khan for supporting this bold decision." It boosts her confidence to move ahead even with unknown faces against the potential risks of this strategy.

Aamir continues to be a constant support for Kiran's creative endeavors even-long after their personal divorce. In interviews, Kiran has shared that Aamir's guidance and encouragement are invaluable. "He told me to trust my vision and concentrate on the story I want to tell," she proudly notes. His faith in her filmmaking instincts reinforced her belief in taking unconventional paths, especially in a competitive industry where casting newcomers can be seen as risky.

Laapataa Ladies will promise a new cinematic experience, exploring different narratives and untold stories. Kiran Rao's approach to casting resonates with a broader philosophy: storytelling comes before star power. By utilizing talent-newcomers, the narrator aims to replicate the authenticity and relatability of the characters to create a deep connection with the audience.