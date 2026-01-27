Production has commenced for the Netflix comedy 'The Fifth Wheel,' starring Kim Kardashian and directed by Eva Longoria. The streaming giant has released first-look images from the set of the female-driven film, which also stars Nikki Glaser.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Netflix shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot. "The Fifth Wheel, starring Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster, Brenda Song, and directed by Eva Longoria, is now in production," wrote Netflix while sharing the photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

About 'The Fifth Wheel'

Written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, the film is set to follow a group of high school best friends as they "attempt to reconnect during a weekend haunt to Vegas, but when a hot outsider (the titular fifth wheel, played by Kardashian, of course) crashes their weekend, they're forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions and unraveling friendships," reported Variety.

Eva Longoria Returns to Directing

'The Fifth Wheel' is Longoria's second time directing a feature film. The 'Desperate Housewives' star previously directed "Flamin' Hot" back in 2023, chronicling the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Kim Kardashian's First Leading Film Role

The comedy is Kardashian's latest foray into acting; the reality star previously led as Allura Grant in Hulu's legal drama 'All's Fair' and as prominent publicist Siobhan Corbyn alongside Emma Roberts in Season 12 of 'American Horror Story.' 'The Fifth Wheel' marks Kardashian's first leading film role and first collaboration with Netflix.

Production Team Details

The film is produced by Pell, Kardashian, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez, and Cris Abrego and Longoria's Hyphenate Media Group. Mary Bundy and David Hyman serve as executive producers, reported Variety.

A release date has yet to be announced. (ANI)