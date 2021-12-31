Kim Kardashian’s manager Angela Kukawski allegedly ‘stabbed to death’ by boyfriend; read more

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. She was a renowned Hollywood celebs manager; police now investigating her boyfriend for murder.

Hollywood celebrity manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski, who worked with several Hollywood stars, passed away; she was 55. According to reports. Angela worked with Kim Kardashian and other Kardashians members too. Reports suggest that she has been allegedly murdered by her boyfriend named Jason Barker, who is 49-years-old.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly stated on Wednesday, indicating that the department’s Valley Bureau Homicide division is investigating Kukawski’s death as murder.

Reports mentioned that she was missing on December 22 in the suburban area of Sherman Oaks, California. A few days later, police discovered her body inside her car, standing on the street in the Simi Valley area.



According to a local news report, a woman in her fifties was allegedly found stabbed to death in the trunk of the vehicle. Now, Angela's boyfriend has been identified as a suspect by the police and arrested for further investigation.

The police are allegedly suspect that Jason Barker killed the mother of five inside their home and later drove her body to Simi Valley, where he left it parked.

According to reports, she worked for the Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a business manager and represented celebs like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Kim Kardashians and Kardashians family. Angela Kukawsk's news has sent shock waves in Hollywood and showbiz. On Wednesday, the Kardashian-Jenner family issued a statement saying Angela Kukawski was "truly the best."

To TMZ, Kim Kardashian's family said, “She (Angela Kukawsk) cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed, and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”



