Kid Cudi revealed he was 'so bitter' after auditioning for the lead role in 'Get Out' and losing it to Daniel Kaluuya. However, after watching the film, he praised Kaluuya's performance, calling him a 'master at his craft'.

Cudi's 'Get Out' Audition

Rapper-actor Kid Cudi has revealed that he once auditioned for a lead role in 'Get Out', which eventually went to Daniel Kaluuya, according to People. Speaking on his podcast Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the artist opened up about the experience and his initial disappointment after not being selected for the part in the critically acclaimed film directed by Jordan Peele. "I auditioned for Get Out and I really... I read the script and I knew it was about to go," he said. "So I really wanted it and I did the audition in front of Jordan Peele and he was showing me so much love and said I did great. And when I didn't get it, I was so bitter," as quoted by People.

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Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said his perspective changed after watching the film and witnessing Kaluuya's performance. "But then I finally saw the movie and I was like, you know, Daniel was the best option. I get it. When a role is for you, it's for you. When you don't get it, it wasn't meant for you. He killed it. Daniel was a master at his craft and that's how I became a fan of his, through that movie, and we became homies. That's my guy now," he added, according to People.

Kaluuya's performance in 'Get Out' earned him an Academy Award nomination and helped elevate his career in Hollywood. Cudi has since built a diverse career across music and acting, appearing in films such as Don't Look Up and X, as well as television series including How to Make It in America.

Potential for 'Get Out' Sequel?

Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview, Peele addressed speculation about a potential sequel to 'Get Out'. "I do get asked that a lot," Peele said. "Never say never." He added, "There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see," according to People. (ANI)