KGF: Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch)

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2’s trailer is out. The thundering trailer has fans go crazy as they wait for the movie to release!

'Hombale Films and filmmaker Prashant have outdone themselves again again!' KGF piqued the curiosity of audiences all over the world, resulting in a fan base unlike any other! And now the scorching trailer for 'KGF: Chapter 2' has spread like wildfire! The sequel's outstanding cinematography, spectacular action, and surprising direction has the audience enthralled!

Fantastic performances by Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have raised the expectations to another level altogether! The trailer redefines how this movie could be the biggest blockbuster of all time!

Moviegoers across the world are praising the spectacular trailer for all of the themes that are featured! Chapter 1 shattered all Indian film records and expectations by combining a thrilling plot, mind-blowing action sequences, catchy music, and outstanding performers. With the inclusion of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to its stellar ensemble, Chapter 2 is expected to break KGF 1's previous records.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.