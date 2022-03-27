Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    As 'KGF: Chapter 2' prepares for a major theatrical premiere on April 14, the creators of the mega action entertainer have chosen to go all out with the mega action entertainer's promotions.

    Two South cinema industry heavyweights have cooperated with 'KGF: Chapter 2' to offer Telugu and Kannada versions. The Telugu version will be presented by Ram Charan, while Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar will present the Kannada version. And Tamil star Suriya will present the tamil version.

    The makers had planned a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru this week hosted by Karan Johar, where the entire cast and crew came together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. The producers had planned a major trailer premiere event in Bengaluru this week, sponsored by Karan Johar, when the whole cast and crew and industry heavyweights gathered.

    Chapter 1 smashed Indian film records and expectations with its explosive blend of absorbing plot, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack, and top-notch acting. Chapter 2 is likely to break records with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's inclusion in its diverse cast.

    Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next 2 years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

    KGF.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films brand. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

