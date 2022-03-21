Toofan: Did you know these lesser-known things about Yash's KGF Chapter 2 song?

Yash’s much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2 released its lyrical video song 'Toofan' on Monday. The film’s music director, Ravi Basrur gave an exclusive update that 25 singers were roped in for the lyrical video while the video was fine-tuned hours before the song’s release.

As a part of its promotion, Hombale Films, the makers of KGF and KGF Chapter 2 have come up with a new lyrical video 'Toofan'. The song from Yash's highly anticipated film was released on Monday on the internet. Within a few hours of the song's release, it gained nearly 8.7 lakh likes on YouTube. As per KFG Chapter 2's music director, Ravi Basrur, the team worked until 3.33 AM on early Monday morning to finish the fine-tuning of the song that was released on social media platforms at 11.07 AM. Here are some lesser-known things about the song that will certainly interest all the KGF and Yash fans.

A total of 25 singers were roped in for Toofan: "Since the beginning of the song, the video went through multiple stages and required fine-tuning. A total of 25 singers were roped in to record the song. Since the video will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi as well, singers who could sing in other languages with perfection were hired," said Ravi Basrur, further adding that some of the singers who have sung in Kannada, also lent their voice for other languages.

Worked 48 hours before the song’s release: The song’s fine-tuning continued for straight 48 hours, only to be finished at 3.33 AM on early Monday morning, just a few hours before its release.

Lahari Record Company bought the rights for a hefty price: Lehari Velu, director of Lahari Record Company, who got the rights for the song, said that it was bought for a very hefty price. The deal was finalised a few months ago; anyone wanting to use the song for any sort of promotion will now have to seek permission from the company.

