    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Mammootty wins Best Actor; Best Actress Vincy Aloshius

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Megastar Mammootty won the Best Actor Award for Bheeshmaparvam and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Vincy Aloshius bagged the Best Actress for the film 'Rekha'. Kunchacko Boban and Alencier won the special jury award for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Appan respectively. 

    Devi Varma won the best character award (female) for her role as Ayisha Rawther in 'Saudi Vellakka'. 

    ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ won the Best Film Award and Mahesh Narayanan bagged the Best Director award for the film ‘Ariyippu’. 

    'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' bagged the best popular film award and 'Palotty 90s kids' is the Best Children's Film. Shaheer Kabir received the best debutant director for the film 'Ela Veezha Poonchira'.

    The winners were announced by Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cheriyan at 3 pm on Friday.

    M Jayachandran has been selected as the best music composer for 'Ayisha', 'Pathonpatham Nootandu'. Maneesh Madhavan and Chandra Selvarajan won the best cinematography award. Master Da Vinci received the awards for the best child artist (male) for his role in Pallotty 90s kids.

    154 films in total were submitted for the awards screening. 42 of them made the cut for the next round. The number of films submitted for screening last year reached 142. Gautam Ghosh, a director and screenwriter, is in charge of the jury.

    The movie "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and starring Kunchacko Boban, "Nna Thaan Case Kodu," by Ratheesh Poduval, "Saudi Vellakka," by Tharun Moorthy, "Appan," by Maju, and "Puzhu," by Ratheena P T are some of the titles that are reportedly in the running for awards. The favourites to win the best actor award include Mammootty, who starred in three hit films, including "Rorschach," "Puzhu," and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam," and Kunchacko, who portrayed the petty crook Kozhummal Rajeevan in "Nna Thaan Case Kodu."

    (Full details to be updated...)

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
