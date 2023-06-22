Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching? Read critics comments

Asvins First Review: Vasanth Ravi and Vimala Raman's Asvins movie got an amazing response from the press show on June 21st in Chennai. Asvins, which is a horror thriller gets an outstanding response. Critics say 'Technically Brilliant'

Asvins is to be released this Friday, June 23; the movie is directed by Tarun Teja and produced by Bapineedu. The horror thriller features Vasanth Ravi and yesterday the makers had a press conference, where they showed the film to many media people in Chennai. "Congratulations to everyone for fulfilling director Tarun's dream," Vimala Raman stated during the occasion. During the lockdown, I appreciated Tarun's video. Tarun possessed all of the qualities that a director should have. It's an honour to be a part of this endeavour.

About Asvins:

The video begins with reciting a centuries-old story about a cursed town. A devil stood between two idols. The two idols must be joined in the present to preserve the planet. One of the idols is housed at the late archaeologist Aarthi Rajagopal's residence. A group of YouTubers visits the estate to film a documentary on the mystery surrounding Aarthi's death and disappearance. In the process, they unintentionally unearth a centuries-old mystery, bringing a dormant monster to life. Will they make it through the ordeal?

Also Read: From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies

Later the film was shown to media people in Chennai, and many loved it after watching it. Few of them shared their opinion on Twitter. "Caught the Press show of Asvins. Those who know me know I'm not a fan of horror films, as I don't believe in paying money to get scared. Asvins, however, was a very interesting watch, thanks to great acting, powerful sound design and a gripping screenplay. Await detailed review!" says Jayabhuvaneshwari.

Technically sound film

Karthik AK. Prepare yourself for an awe-inspiring blockbuster that will leave you breathless, believe me! This year's next big item in Kollywood. Congratulations, Vasanth and Tarun."

Also Read: Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years

"Has directed a high-concept film with a brilliant technical team (excellent sound design and cinematography)." The UK location is an added bonus. Vasanth Ravi has played a physically challenging part, and the laborious effort is palpable!" adds Rajasekar. "Asvins Brilliant can watch it for the thrills, screenplay, acting, and BGM can safely say, no repetitive music," Ashok Surya remarked. Future theme music expert. Congratulations to the director, music director, and actors."