Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this

The premiere of 'Kerala Crime Files' - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara' is out. The Malayalam series is a gripping mystery that will ultimately be revealed. It will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. The series is based on a criminal thriller set in the beautiful state of Kerala. Lal and Aju Varghese will play key roles. The series will be a fascinating watch for the viewers because it takes a novel approach and provides an entertaining experience.

Story: After a sex worker is discovered dead in an Ernakulam lodge, sub-inspector Manoj and his squad set out to find the killer, armed only with two clues: a forged address and a vague face description. Though the officers are not under any public or political pressure to solve the case, they see it as challenging to find the elusive suspect and show their value.

Also Read: Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series?

Review: With Kerala Crime Files being the first big Malayalam online series, the creators must have known that all eyes would be on them. Crime is a popular genre in the OTT market and may appear to be a safe bet for their first excursion into the arena, but it's the tale they've selected that makes this a stand-out debut.

About Kerala Crime Files:

The show's major topic is crime, adrenaline, and investigation. Rahul Riji Nair produced the series, which Ahammed Khabeer directed. Jithin Stanislaus did the cinematography and Ashiq Aimar wrote the narrative. Hesham Wahab wrote the show's gorgeous soundtrack, while Mahesh Bhuvanend supplied the editing. Devaki Rajendran, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju, Zhinz Shan, and Rooth all have important parts in the series. It will be available on June 23rd.



