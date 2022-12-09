Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary

    December 9 marks the first wedding anniversary of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Vicky made a lovely post for his wifey on this occasion; check it out!

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married one year ago today (December 9) in a romantic wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, in the company of their closest friends and family members. Their wedding took held in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, a beautiful venue. The couple then revealed photos from their wedding celebrations, which were gorgeous to say the least. Katrina and Vicky are commemorating their first wedding anniversary today. 

    They have both shared romantic posts for each other on this occasion. Vicky Kaushal posted photos of himself with Katrina, and his comment for his 'love' Katrina has us drooling.

    Vicky Kaushal headed to Instagram to share a few photos with Katrina. The first is a shot from their wedding, and they both look happy and joyful in it. Vicky looked handsome in an ivory sherwani outfit, while Katrina wore a vibrant red Sabyasachi lehenga. 

    The following image is a candid shot of Katrina Kaif. The following photo is of Vicky and Katrina, and Vicky is seen hugging Katrina close as they cuddle up together. Check out the photo below, it's just too precious 

    Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also shared some cute pictures and a video that shows Vicky dancing like a true Punjabi. Sharing the pictures and video, she wrote, "My Ray of Light Happy One Year …….." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Vicky Kaushal's next film will be Govinda Naam Mera, in which he will co-star with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar's Sara Ali Khan film, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, and Anand Tiwari's unnamed feature in the works.

    Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will appear in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has a Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and an Ali Abbas Zafar superhero film.

