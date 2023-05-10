Katrina lookalike, Veer star Zareen Khan gets fat-shamed; netizen says, 'Lockdown bada enjoy kia h lagta hai'

When the paparazzi noticed Zareen Khan outside her gym, and later her photos were out, she received a lot of rude and unpleasant remarks from trolls.

Zareen Khan has been grabbing headlines for her weight and fat-shaming since her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Veer. She frequently makes news, from being mocked as a Katrina Kaif doppelganger to the internet remarking on her physical attractiveness. The paparazzi caught her outside her Bandra gym on Wednesday afternoon. She was, however, exposed to scorn once again.

According to a video released by Viral Bhayani, Zareen looked stunning as she came outdoors in a black t-shirt and patterned trousers. After greeting the shutterbugs and posing for them, she entered the gym. Fans showered her with love and appreciation in the video's comment area. They filled social media with various coloured hearts and other adorable emoticons. They praised her brilliance and the assurance with which she handles herself.

Netizens were eager to comment on her weight in the post's comments section. While several chastised her for not coming to the gym on a daily basis, others were highly critical of her. One troll wrote, “Ye Kiti kharab ho gai ab.” Another wrote, “Ubli huyi zareen khan.” Other one wrote, “ itti aaachi to lag ri itni hi moti ladkiya aachi lagti hain.” One said, “Ye to bun paav ban gayi he...too fatty.” Another said, “Beautiful actress with zero acting skills.” Other one said, “Lockdown bada enjoy kia h lagta hai.”

This isn't the first time she's been mocked for being overweight, and it doesn't appear to be the last. In an age when there is so much talk about body acceptance, it is heartbreaking to see gorgeous women like Zareen fall victim to slanderous remarks on the internet.

Zareen was appeared in films like as Ready, Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3 after making her Bollywood debut. She moved into the Punjabi business, where she excelled as an actress.