Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans at Himesh Reshammiya's Concert

Actor Kartik Aaryan made a surprise entry at Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai concert on Sunday night, sending fans into a frenzy.

Taking the energy levels a notch higher, Kartik walked on the stage mid-performance, catching the crowd completely off guard as they erupted in loud cheers and applause. The duo were seen vibing to the songs together, showcasing a strong bond. Kartik also tried out on the hook steps of Himesh Reshammiya's popular songs, further bringing a warm camaraderie to the stage.

'I have grown up listening to his songs'

"I was listening to all the songs from backstage and I so wanted to come on the stage. I have grown up listening to his songs. I am so happy to be here. Last time, I couldn't come to his tour but I didn't miss this time," Kartik said.

A Special Rendition for 'Freddy' Actor

In an unexpected highlight, Himesh Reshammiya was seen crooning a special version of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' - giving the 'Freddy' actors as well as fans a moment they didn't see coming.

About The Film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Sharing a clip from the concert, Kartik wrote, "Legendary." Ananya Panday, who plays the female lead in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', also expressed her excitement and wrote, "Wait, this is my new favourite song!!!"

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The makers recently announced the film's new release date, locking a Christmas 2025 opening.

"I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," Kartik captioned the post. The movie marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.