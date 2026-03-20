Amazon Prime Video unveiled 'Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand', starring Kartik Aaryan, at its 'It Starts Here' event. The fantasy comedy, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is slated for an August 14 theatrical release.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' Leads Prime Video's 2026 Slate

Amazon Prime Video has officially unveiled 'Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand', starring Kartik Aaryan, as part of its ambitious 2026 content slate at the 'It Starts Here' event held in Mumbai on March 19. The announcement positions the fantasy creature-comedy as one of the streamer's major upcoming theatrical-backed projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A newly released poster offered the first visual glimpse into the film's tone and scale. It features Kartik Aaryan against the looming form of a giant serpent. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for the 'Fukrey' franchise, the film centres on an 'Ichhadhari' naag played by Aaryan. As per an earlier post by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Aaryan plays the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. The project is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, the film is targeting the Independence Day weekend box office, followed by an exclusive digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Streamer Unveils More Star-Studded Projects and Returning Favourites

Among other highlights, the streamer confirmed the post-theatrical streaming rights for Vvan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The slate also includes collaborations such as Don't Be Shy, backed by Alia Bhatt, and Mess, a project from the new venture of Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films.

Returning fan-favourite series were also announced, including new seasons of 'Panchayat', and 'Call Me Bae.'

Additionally, the event spotlighted franchise expansion with 'Mirzapur The Film', featuring the original cast of the hit series.