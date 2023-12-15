Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Karmma Calling' teaser out: Raveena Tandon takes center stage as rich, powerful Indrani Kothari

    DisneyPlus Hotstar has unveiled the teaser for Raveena Tandon's upcoming web series 'Karmma calling' in which she plays a rich, powerful and cunning character of Indrani Kothari.

    Karmma Calling' teaser out: Raveena Tandon takes center stage as rich, powerful Indrani Kothari SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    On December 15th, a captivating teaser for the upcoming web series "Karmma Calling," featuring the renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, was unveiled on the internet. Recognized as one of the leading and highly successful actresses of the 1990s, Raveena Tandon has seamlessly transitioned into the digital realm, gracing audiences with her presence in various films and web series in recent years.

    The 32-second teaser introduces Raveena Tandon in her role as Indrani Kothari, a character exuding richness and power. Set against the backdrop of a lavish and well-illuminated dining table, the teaser artfully unveils snippets of her dialogue, centered around themes of power dynamics and the intriguing manipulation of karma. Directed by Ruchi Narain, "Karmma Calling" is an adaptation of the acclaimed American series "Revenge," which originally aired from 2011 to 2015.

    Scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the series promises to captivate audiences with its tightly woven narrative and the enigmatic portrayal of its lead character by Raveena Tandon. This venture into the digital space follows Raveena's recent appearance in the suspense thriller film "One Friday Night," directed by Manish Gupta and co-starring Milind Soman. Moreover, audiences can anticipate her forthcoming role in "Welcome to the Jungle," alongside a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

    Having made her digital debut in 2021 with "Aranyak," Raveena Tandon continues her foray into the world of web series with "Karmma Calling," marking her second consecutive project in this burgeoning medium. The actress's versatility and on-screen presence undoubtedly add a layer of anticipation to the upcoming series, promising an enthralling viewing experience for audiences eager to witness her prowess in this evolving entertainment landscape.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch RBA

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here RKK

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch) RBA

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    Fighter song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem SHG

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    Recent Stories

    Football EPL 2023-24: Erik ten Hag 'confident' of impressing new Man United leadership amid Graham Potter talks

    EPL 2023-24: Erik ten Hag 'confident' of impressing new Man United leadership amid Graham Potter talks

    MoD inks deal for Artillery gun electronic fuzes with BEL for over Rs 5336 crore

    MoD inks deal for Artillery gun electronic fuzes with BEL for Rs 5,336.25 crore

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report snt

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 2 days december rain update yellow and orange alerts: IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 2 days; Yellow alert in 7 districts tomorrow: IMD

    GrokAI from X now available in India but only for selected users Check details gcw

    GrokAI from X now available in India but only for selected users; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon