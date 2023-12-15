'Karmma Calling' teaser out: Raveena Tandon takes center stage as rich, powerful Indrani Kothari

DisneyPlus Hotstar has unveiled the teaser for Raveena Tandon's upcoming web series 'Karmma calling' in which she plays a rich, powerful and cunning character of Indrani Kothari.

On December 15th, a captivating teaser for the upcoming web series "Karmma Calling," featuring the renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, was unveiled on the internet. Recognized as one of the leading and highly successful actresses of the 1990s, Raveena Tandon has seamlessly transitioned into the digital realm, gracing audiences with her presence in various films and web series in recent years.

The 32-second teaser introduces Raveena Tandon in her role as Indrani Kothari, a character exuding richness and power. Set against the backdrop of a lavish and well-illuminated dining table, the teaser artfully unveils snippets of her dialogue, centered around themes of power dynamics and the intriguing manipulation of karma. Directed by Ruchi Narain, "Karmma Calling" is an adaptation of the acclaimed American series "Revenge," which originally aired from 2011 to 2015.

Scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the series promises to captivate audiences with its tightly woven narrative and the enigmatic portrayal of its lead character by Raveena Tandon. This venture into the digital space follows Raveena's recent appearance in the suspense thriller film "One Friday Night," directed by Manish Gupta and co-starring Milind Soman. Moreover, audiences can anticipate her forthcoming role in "Welcome to the Jungle," alongside a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Having made her digital debut in 2021 with "Aranyak," Raveena Tandon continues her foray into the world of web series with "Karmma Calling," marking her second consecutive project in this burgeoning medium. The actress's versatility and on-screen presence undoubtedly add a layer of anticipation to the upcoming series, promising an enthralling viewing experience for audiences eager to witness her prowess in this evolving entertainment landscape.

