Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared that it was an "honour and privilege" to be part of a private roundtable in the presence of Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, where women leaders engaged in discussions on empowerment and leadership.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture with Rania Al Abdullah, Isha Ambani and others with a caption describing it as an inspiring exchange focused on women's empowerment, leadership and the future. "It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women's empowerment, leadership and the future," she wrote.

Highlighting the importance of collective dialogue, she added, "Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don't just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation."

Expressing gratitude, the actor thanked Isha, saying, "Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful. Thank you Isha for a wonderful and memorable evening" https://www.instagram.com/p/DU0yE0aDZfY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On The Work Front

Karisma is known for her roles in Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna , Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Murder Mubarak, among others. (ANI)