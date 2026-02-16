DNEG co-founder Merzin Tavaria, speaking at the AI Summit 2026, asserted that social media is a greater threat than Artificial Intelligence. He urged for the adaptation and embrace of AI, which DNEG is already integrating into its projects.

Social Media a Greater Threat than AI

Merzin Tavaria, co-founder and President of Global Production and Operations at DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation company, on Monday reflected on the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that social media poses a greater threat than the technology itself.

Speaking to ANI, Tavaria, who was present at the AI Summit 2026, shared his thoughts on the rise of AI, "It is always nice to see technology coming up in a big way at these kind of events. AI is quite an important subject. There's a buzz about it everywhere. We should start seeing a lot of AI in our lives. I don't think AI poses a threat. What actually poses a threat is that there is a lot of social media and content coming out of it. You cannot stop technology as technology is here to stay."

He emphasised how Artificial Intelligence is meant to be adapted and embraced, further adding, "You have to adapt it and embrace it. If used in the right way, it will definitely help you along the way." Tavaria also highlighted how DNEG has integrated AI into its creative processes. "All of our new projects have started using AI in some shape or form. We are not yet making full AI-based content, because the kind of work we do right now requires a very high level of finish and art direction. Today, we are using AI in different departments and in various ways for development, conceptualisation, and also toward final-pixel finishing," he explained.

Global AI Summit in New Delhi

Meanwhile, the summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India. An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Expo Highlights and International Participation

The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors. Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings. The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

India's AI Ambitions

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent. With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact. (ANI)