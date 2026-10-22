Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor looks super fit and glowing at 52. She honestly looks like she is still in her teens. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently revealed the exact secrets behind her ageless fitness.

Karisma Kapoor, fitness secrets

Actor Karisma Kapoor grabs everyone's attention with her fitness and beauty even at 52. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared three major tips for women. She explained how women can stay healthy, active, and get glowing skin at 52 just like Karisma Kapoor. Let us look at these simple tips.

Exercise to build strength, not just to lose weight

Rujuta advises women to exercise for at least three hours a week. You can do walking, cycling, dancing, or strength training. These activities help you maintain muscle strength and bone health. This is exactly how Karisma stays so fit at 52.

Do not skip meals for weight loss

You do not need to completely give up rice, roti, or carbohydrates to lose weight. You must eat a balanced diet. Your daily food should include protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.

Make health your priority from your 30s

Women should start taking care of their health from their 30s itself. You should not wait until you hit 40 or 50. You can maintain good health in your later years if you focus on exercise, nutritious food, and enough sleep right now.

Karisma Kapoor ate rice even during weight loss

Karisma Kapoor earlier mentioned that she ate fish curry and rice for dinner even when she was losing weight. A single food item never causes weight gain. You need to focus on food portions and your overall lifestyle.

Protect your bone and muscle health as you age

You must eat food rich in protein, calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and iron. You should consult a doctor if you feel constantly tired or weak.

You do not have to give up your favorite food

A healthy lifestyle does not mean you stop eating your favorite food. You should eat home-cooked nutritious meals in the right quantities. You just need to maintain a good balance in your diet.

Can good food and exercise stop aging?

Good food and regular exercise definitely help you maintain your health. But you cannot completely stop the natural aging process. You must remember that every person has a different body and different health needs.

What can we learn from Karisma Kapoor's fitness?

Rujuta Diwekar uses Karisma Kapoor as a great example for women. She explains that you cannot build good health in a single day. You need to practice healthy habits consistently. Women can maintain excellent health as they age if they add exercise to their daily routine from their 30s. You just need to stop skipping meals and follow a balanced diet.