Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a 'lazy old-school morning' at the Pataudi Palace with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, posting candid photos of them enjoying the serene setting.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan offered a quick glimpse into her personal life this week, as she shared moments from a relaxed morning at the Pataudi Palace with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Bebo described the day as "lazy old-school mornings," followed by another post that simply read, "Good morning."

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One image captured a sunlit corridor of the palace, featuring white pillars, vintage-style chairs and an open seating space that highlighted the property's classic architectural charm. In another frame, Taimur and Jeh were seen standing together in the courtyard, seemingly enjoying their time outdoors amid the serene morning setting. Kareena, who appeared to be spending time indoors with her coffee, captured candid moments of her sons from a distance.

Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, followed by their second son, Jeh, in February 2021. Over the years, the actor has occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to appear in 'Daayra,' an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role. (ANI)