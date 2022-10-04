Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife, Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu announced in August this year that the couple is expecting their first child. They have been giving us non-stop updates about their pregnancy journey, which is making headlines. Recently Karan Singh Grover shared an adorable picture of his wife, Bipasha Basu, which has got us gushing over it. Read on to find out more details.

Bipasha Basu has been making headlines since she announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, also an actor, are equally excited to welcome their new bundle of joy. They have been sharing updates about their pregnancy journey. Keeping up with the trend, Karan shared a picture of his wife on Instagram and said he could not stop falling in love with her. This will be the couple's first child, and they are all set for the baby's arrival. In the picture shared by Karan, Bipasha is seen wearing a yellow dress and relaxing on the couch. Bipasha Basu shared the same photo on her social handle and wrote, "#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby." It is worth mentioning here that the couple had organised a baby shower. Bipasha looked extremely beautiful and glowed in a powder pink high-slit dress. Her makeup was kept minimal, and she half-tied her hair.

When the actress announced her pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally gave an official pregnancy announcement on social media by posting photos from their maternity shoot. The couple looked dreamy in these photos as they were twining in white. The first photo had Karan holding Bipasha's baby bump, and the second was where he was kissing the baby bump. They announced their pregnancy with a poem written by the couple and ended with a 'thank you note. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their movie Alone and later fell in love. Then they later got married in April 2016. They have also co-starred in the web series Dangerous. Both the actors seem excited to start a new phase of their life and are ready to welcome their baby with lots of love. All their fans enjoy the updates they keep giving about their pregnancy on social media platforms.

