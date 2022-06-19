Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details

    Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed details of when his famous chat show 'Koffee with Karan' will be aired and on which OTT platform; read on

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The director took to Twitter to share the announcement. 

    Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan?

    "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts July 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Johar wrote. He also shared a mash-up video of the previous seasons of the popular show. 

    "'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip. 

    Also read: 9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

    The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" on February 10, 2023. 

    He has also announced "Action Film", his next movie as a director. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
