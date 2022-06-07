Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan?

The newest season of Koffee With Karan will most likely see Samantha Ruth Prabhu as one of the guests on the celebrity chat show of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar will soon be coming back with the seventh season of his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. It is one of the most-watched and talked about celebrity shows on Indian television that saw almost every A-lister of the Hindi film industry taking the couch next to the show’s host, Karan Johar. As the show is set to make a comeback on the screens (not television but only OTT), there has been a lot of excitement among the viewers regarding which celebrity will be seen in the upcoming season of the show. Amidst this, South’s beauty and stellar actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest pictures on Instagram have got us thinking if she is one of the guests on the show or not. Keep reading to know why we think this way.

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a set of pictures of her dressed in a red top and hot pink pants. The pictures were clicked at a backdrop of a deep maroon wall. It is exactly this wall that got us thinking that she may be on the list of guests whom we might see in season 7 of the Koffee With Karan.

Although Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Karan Johar might not have put an official word regarding this as yet, we are certain that Samantha will be seen taking the couch. This will particularly be interesting for a very simple reason Samantha too has hosted a celebrity chat show. But this time around, it will be Samantha who will be on the other side of a chat show, answering questions instead of asking.

Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pictures were out on her Instagram handle, it was Karan Johar who shared a few photographs of himself, dressed in a black velvet coat designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The backdrop for Karan’s pictures was also exactly the same deep maroon wall that can be seen in Samantha’s pictures as well.

