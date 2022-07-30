Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

Karan Johar, while talking about the Hindi films and their numbers at the box office said that the perception that Bollywood is finished is "rubbish".

This year so far, hardly any of the films from the Hindi cinema have been a hit with the audience. Movies such as Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera, too tanked at the box office, given how the audience outrightly rejected the films. At the same time, movies from down South have been quite a hit with the audience. All of this has led to a constant (and ongoing) debate of South versus Bollywood, with many constantly attacking the latter for not being able to produce good movies.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has now opened up on this saying that even though it may be difficult to drag the audience to the theatres at present, saying that Bollywood is finished is "rubbish", adding that good films will always work at the box office.

"It's all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' as well. Films which aren't good can never work and they've never worked," Karan Johar told PTI.

He further spoke about how ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ did good numbers at the box office. "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" have both earned over Rs 100 crore at the ticket window, but these blockbusters were overshadowed by the humongous success of films from the South -- "Pushpa", "RRR" and "KGF: Chapter 2".

With films of superstar Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan up for release this year, Karan Johar said that he is hopeful that these films will light up the box office.

"Now we have many big films coming up. We have 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Brahmastra', then there is Rohit Shetty's film and finally we are ending the year with a Salman Khan film. There's so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it," Karan Johar added.

Karan Johar, who will be returning to the screens as a director with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, also said how difficult it has become to draw the audience to the theatres.

"To get the audience inside a cinema hall is not easy anymore. You've to make sure your film, trailer, campaign is exciting to manage to get those numbers. You're living upto your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it's more of a challenge and I like taking challenges," concluded Karan Johar. He is presently hosting the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from PTI)